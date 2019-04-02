Game of Thrones season 8 – do new trailers tease shock Daenerys death?

It’s nearly time for Game of Thrones season 8 to take over our lives this spring after a very long winter. To get us in the mood, HBO has dropped not one but two new Game of Thrones trailers, which tease a major reunion we’ve all been hoping for – and a shocking death that would leave fans speechless.

The countdown is well and truly on for the first episode of Game of Thrones season 8, with HBO releasing a pair of short trailers for the show on its YouTube channel as the premiere date fast approaches.

Spoiler alert! If you’re not fully up to speed on all things Westeros, the below might contain minor spoilers and fan theories. You have been warned…

The first new Game of Thrones clip, dubbed ‘Together’, is the more revealing of the two in terms of season 8’s overall plot.

In it, we see Daenerys arrive at Winterfell, giving Sansa Stark her first glimpse of the Targaryen dragons – and viewers a glimpse and just how fragile the Stark-Targaryen alliance could be.

Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion issues a stark warning in a brief moment where we see both Sansa and Daenerys in the background seated next to each other with their heads bowed.

“We must all fight together now, or die,” Tyrion says ominously.

More intriguingly still, we get a peek at what seems like a very telling moment between Jon Snow and Daenerys at Dragonstone.

While Daenerys stares away into the fire, Jon Snow looks distinctly shocked, leading many to believe this is the moment the two learn of their shared lineage – Jon being the bastard child of Rhaegar Targaryen and therefore Daenerys half-brother.

Which would be a rather jolly coincidence, were it not for the fact the two slept together in Game of Thrones season 7.

That could be the thin end of the sword, too, as some fan theories have Jon Snow KILLING Daenerys in order to fulfil his destiny as Azor Ahai, or ‘The Prince That Was Promised’.

It might sound crazy, but then this is Game of Thrones and nothing can be ruled out.

The second clip is called ‘Survival’ and features another key moment coming in Game of Thrones season 8 – the reunion between Jon Snow and Arya at Winterfell.

“Think back to where we started. Now it’s just us,” a mystery voice that sounds a whole lot like Samwell Tarly says in the background.

There’s also a further dramatic twist in that one of Daenerys’ dragons appears to be flying solo. Could the Mother of Dragons be left with just one child come of the end of Game of Thrones season 8?

We’ll have to wait to find out.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in the UK and US on April 14, so it’s not long now until we start to learn what some of these cryptic clues actually mean.

