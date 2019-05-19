Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 stream: How to watch live right now

Watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 online LIVE NOW: UK time, release date, and streaming details

Looking for all the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 online? Our guide tells you how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 tonight LIVE. Here’s the UK time and release date of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 – plus how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more.

It’s only taken us eight years and eight unmissable seasons filled with dragons, giants and White Walkers to get to this point. Ladies and gentlemen, we’re just a few short hours away from coming face to face with the Game of Thrones series finale.

If you think it’s been difficult avoiding spoilers up until this point, just you wait for when the mother of all spoilers – the Game of Thrones ending – becomes public knowledge and starts to flood the internet like a common cold. For a once in a lifetime television event such as this, you have to ask yourself – do you really want it to be ruined by some loudmouth on the daily commute? I don’t think so.

Much like Daenerys, Jon Snow and Arya Stark, you’ll want to be at the forefront of the action, catching every little detail of the climactic finale as it happens. You owe it to all those poor souls who have had a cheeky check of their Twitter feed before watching the latest Game of Thrones episode, only to have it spoiled in a moment’s notice.

With everything to play for in this final episode, it’s no wonder that the Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 trailer gives very little away. Half of the Game of Thrones cast are notably absent, including Sansa Stark, Brienne of Tarth and Bronn. In fact, the only Game of Thrones characters we see are Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark.

These aforementioned characters appear to be walking through what’s left of King’s Landing following the events of The Bells, and it’s safe to say at least two thirds of them don’t seem particularly pleased. It’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen next.

The clock is ticking for the television event of the decade – will you be among the first to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6?

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK and on-demand

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time it airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, May 19, and 2am BST in the wee hours of Monday, May 20 here in the UK.

This isn’t great timing for those with commutes to look forward to tomorrow, but here’s a tip – just after the episode airs, it’ll be available to stream on NOW TV, so you can tune in whenever you want.

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 on Monday night at 9pm BST, when it properly airs on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 doesn’t cost anything extra. That’s because of the TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You could also pick up a NOW TV entertainment pass and watch it, either live or on-demand, that way.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which allows you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available as soon as the initial broadcast is over, so you can watch the latest episode and catch up on previous episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

Will there be a way to bring Daenerys back from the brink in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6? Share your thoughts with us on social media @TrustedReviews.