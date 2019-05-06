Watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 online LIVE NOW: UK time, release date, and how to stream right now!

Looking for all the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 online? Our guide tells you how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 tonight LIVE or on-demand right now. Here’s the UK time and release date of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 – plus how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more right now.

It’s time to feast your eyes on the latest Game of Thrones episode, picking up after the explosive (and fiery) events of the Battle of Winterfell.

Without going into too much detail, the lives of some of our favourite Game of Thrones characters will be forever changed by last week’s episode. And with just episodes yet, there’s likely going to be a lot more huge moments coming up.

It’s also fair to say that Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister will all have different ideas about the best way to go about taking the Iron Throne.

As the ultimate battle for the Iron Throne ramps up, there won’t be anything else discussed by the office water cooler as passionately as this (and that includes the football).

Thanks to the Bank Holiday Monday you have even more time than usual to catch up on season 8, episode 4 and avoid any Game of Thrones spoilers come Tuesday. The episode is available now to stream, and shown live on Sky Atlantic tonight.

Take it from someone who has been scorned – after chancing one too many trips into the cruel world of social media – the earlier you watch the latest episode of Game of Thrones, the better. Luckily, you’re already in the right place to get started.

Enter our guide, where you’ll find every last detail you need about the epic show’s final season. Let’s start with the all-important matter of how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 – and what time Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 is on in the UK.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK and on-demand right now

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 first aired in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time as it aired on HBO in the US, that was 2am this morning (Sunday, May 5)

Thankfully if you weren’t up at that early hour then the episode is now available on NOW TV so you can stream it once, and then stream it again to catch up on all those little details you missed the first time around. Surely that’s what Bank Holiday Mondays were made for?

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 on Monday night at 9pm BST, when it properly airs on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 doesn’t cost anything extra. That’s because of the TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You could also pick up a NOW TV entertainment pass and watch it, either live or on-demand, that way.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available immediately, so you can watch the latest episode now and future episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

