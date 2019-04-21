Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 – how to watch online and UK time

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 – how to watch online tonight and UK release time

Despite the Easter heatwave, winter is back – on UK TVs in the form of Game of Thrones season 8! Want to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online? Here’s the UK time and release of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 and how to catch all the action from Westeros on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more.

Now that Jon Snow knows he’s actually a Targaryen and Jamie Lannister has officially received the death stare to end all death stares from Bran, it’s safe to say we couldn’t be more excited for Game of Throne season 8, episode.

When it debuted all the way back in 2011, few could have expected that Game of Thrones would quite capture the imagination the way it has, but then does anyone care right now?

The fact is, Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 is all anyone will be talking about after the bank holiday weekend – bugger the warm weather, chocolate, and even your nan’s roast lamb.

Whether you love dragons, zombified white-walkers, or good old fashioned fantasy heroes, Game of Thrones season 8 has something for you. With both the Iron Throne and future of Westeros itself at stake in the final six episodes of Game of Thrones, we’re sure you want to watch all the action alongside us.

Enter our guide, where you’ll find every last detail you need about the epic show’s final season. Let’s start with the all-important matter of how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 – and what time Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 is released in the UK.

First, though, a little taste of what to expect.

Related: Best VPN

How to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 online: UK time and release date details

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, April 21, but 2am in the wee hours of Monday, April 22 here in Britain.

Thankfully, many of you might not have work tomorrow, so roll on the coffee and beer!

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 on Monday night at the more sociable hour of 9pm BST, also on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 doesn’t cost anything extra.

That’s because of the pay TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You can find the details you need right here.

Related: Best free VPN

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

For the TV event of the decade, it’s well worth it.

Share your Game of Thrones season 8 predictions with us on social media @TrustedReviews.