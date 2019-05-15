Game of Thrones’ final death could be Monday’s workplace productivity

Anyone who spoils this Sunday night’s Game of Thrones finale deserves a fate far beyond anything witnessed in the penultimate episode; that much we can all agree.

So, why take the chance of some water-cooler moron ruining it for you when you can just watch it live, and deal with the tiredness and lack of productivity on Monday morning?

According to one survey, that’s what millions of Americans plan to do on Sunday night by tuning into Season 8: Episode 6 live, rather than popping off to bed early on Sunday evening.

Research from the The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated claims 34% of those surveyed will watch the finale on Sunday night, tiredness, lateness and even absence be damned.

Granted, the survey only polled 1,090 people, but The Harris Group equate this to 27.2 million Americans who “admit they will either miss work completely, arrive late, work remotely, be less productive than usual, or experience another impact on work obligations Monday because of the series finale of the most popular show in HBO history.”

Of those estimated 27.2 million people, the equivalent of 10.7 million say they’ll skip work completely to ensure they see who ends up on the Iron Throne. An estimated 5.8 million people who would otherwise be working Sunday night will make alternate arrangements to ensure they can tune in live.

The folks behind the research reckon that 2.9 million Americans will be late to work, while 3.4m other are planning to work from home.

The finale has an 80 minute runtime meaning those on the east coast in the United States will only have to stay up until around 10:30pm to ensure they’ve seen the final episode to its conclusion.

In the UK, a much tougher decision faces fans of the show. Seeing the episode through will require staying up until well after 3am. What say you, guys? Are you staying up? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.