Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame top Google’s most searched for TV and films in 2019

Everyone is making their end of year – and end of decade – lists, and Google has revealed the hot button topics that drove search in 2019 .

Despite the Hollywood blockbusters dominating – all films listed grossed over a billion dollars worldwide – it’s a somewhat diverse list, with four of those films provoking conversations for very different reasons.

At number 5 is Aquaman. Released at the tail end of 2018, it still managed to land on this list. Perhaps it was the bonkers plot, psychedelic images… or the octopus playing the drums underwater that did it.

At number 4 is Toy Story 4, followed by the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel in the MCU’s first female led film in third place. A decent introduction to a character that caused much gnashing and wailing from some sections online who baulked at a woman punching dudes in the face.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime, divided audiences too. It took second place and will likely continue to as we head into Awards season. In first place is Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film in history and the culmination of 11 years and 21 films but as we all know, superhero films aren’t cinema.

At the top of the tree for TV shows is Game of Thrones, the last series of which felt rushed and underwhelming in places, but is one of the TV shows of the decade. Stranger Things was another entry, with the recent third series improving on the less enthusiastically received second.

Chernobyl made it into third spot as it depicted the painful Chernobyl reactor disaster and ended up being one most-talked about and acclaimed TV series of 2019, which was solidified by its 9.5 rating on IMDb with nearly 400,000 votes.

Netflix’s When They See Us was number four, with this Ava Duvernay directed series about the Central Park Five who were wrongly accused of a crime stirring up yet more debates about racial harmony in the United States. Last, but not least, was the The Umbrella Academy, also on Netflix. It did X-Men better that Dark Phoenix did.

