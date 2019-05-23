A new Game of Thrones special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has launched, but fans might hope for it to be incinerated with dragonfire.

The standard edition Samsung Galaxy Fold is already far outside most people’s budget, at £1800 ($1980), so you’d have to have a Lannister’s fortune to hand if you want to buy this special edition from luxury phone modders Caviar, as it’d set you back a staggering $8180 (~£6470).

To us though, the excessive black-and-gold design looks about as enticing as a weekend getaway with Ramsay Bolton.

The gaudy look from Caviar features crests of all of the major family houses, along with fire-breathing dragons and looming towers from the acclaimed show. It’s apparently based on the upcoming novel The Winds of Winter, the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga upon which, in case you’ve been living under a rock for the last ten years, HBO’s Game of Thrones TV show is based.

And with author George RR Martin (still) yet to finish the sixth entry in the series, it might be the closest you ever get to the real book. This special edition is limited to only seven devices (representing the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros), so you’ll have to be quicker than Karl Tanner in a fight with Jeor Mormont if you want to buy one. That is, if it ever sees the light of day.

Caviar said in its press release that: “The novelties are available for a pre-order; the start of sales will begin with the opening of official Samsung Fold sales.” This was first scheduled for April 26 in the US and May 3 in the UK, but it was then delayed indefinitely after ‘Foldgate’, when the delicate foldable screen broke and malfunctioned after just a few days in the hands of tech reviewers.

The latest news is that Samsung will cancel all pre-orders of the phablet by May 31 if they cannot confirm an official release date by then. Delayed release dates, with a strong possibility of no release at all? Fans of the novels can surely empathise.