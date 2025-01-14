Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming to get 4K upgrade?

Chris Smith

Microsoft could soon make its Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming capabilities less of a compromise by offering 4K streaming and other perks to boost the experience.

According to a Windows Central report, Microsoft is boosting the resources allocated to cloud streaming, which could enable the streaming resolution to be boosted from HD to 4K. That would match the resolution available to gamers playing titles on the Xbox Series X console.

The report comes amid Microsoft’s push to make gamers owned libraries of titles available to play the cloud beyond the titles simply offered via Game Pass subscriptions.

The fresh resources could also be allocated towards improving bitrates of streamed games (currently limited to 15Mbps) and even adding support for PC games, the report says.

Currently, the experience of streaming games ticks boxes for convenience without providing a top grade visual experience. Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming, for example, offers a game streaming experience that enables gamers to 4K streaming at high frame rates.

With Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere strategy deprioritising hardware sales in favour of encouraging cloud gaming on all available screens, it’s not surprising the company would do whatever it takes to boost that element of the experience.

Late last year, Microsoft announced it was beginning to test own-game streaming for Game Pass Ultimate members, fulfilling a long-held wish for the company’s fans, who’re running low on SSD storage and would like to avoid lengthy download times.

The company wrote: “Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows.”

