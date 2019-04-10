Game of Thrones writers say that the show’s ending is hidden in this Spotify playlist

Spotify has published a playlist created by Game of Thrones’ showrunners which apparently contains hints about how the show will end.

The 49-song playlist compiled by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is an eclectic one, with choices ranging from St. Vincent to System of a Down. While some of the songs made the list simply because Benioff and Weiss liked them, they’ve also told Spotify that careful listeners will be able to pick up on clues that spell out how things may pan out.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices… No one will believe us, but it’s true,” the pair said in an email to Spotify.

Having spent a bit of time listening to this (for research purposes, you understand), I think that there are some choices which, if they don’t hint at how the show will end, spell trouble for certain characters.

Thrice’s ‘Burn The Fleet’ and MISSIO’s ‘Bottom Of The Deep Blue Sea’ could indicate that Euron Greyjoy’s armada will find itself on the business end of an angry dragon, or The Pixies’ ‘Wave of Mutilation’ may hint that the Iron Fleet brings the pain to the crown’s enemies in a rather nasty way.

The addition of Sleigh Bells’ ‘Crown on the Ground’ could be a bit hint that at the end of the day, nobody wins – everyone vying for the seat of power ends up either not getting what they want or dying, or, plot twist, the eventual victor (or victors) abdicate in favour of setting up the Seven Soviet Socialist Republics of Westeros instead.

At the same time, there are some entries here which are just pure fourth wall-poking fun. There’s Stiff Little Fingers’ ‘Alternative Ulster’ (a lot of the show has been filmed in and around Belfast) and Slayer’s ‘Dead Skin Mask’, which must be a reference to Arya Stark’s bag of macabre magical masks. The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ just might have been included as a reference to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, where most of the show’s action takes place.

After scrying the runes, I still don’t feel like I can make any confident predictions about how the show will end, but so long as power couple Brienne and Tormund make it out alive and get to settle down, I’ll be happy.

What do you think of this playlist? Is this just a clever PR stunt by Spotify, misdirection by Benioff and Weiss or a spoiler minefield hidden in plain sight? Have a listen and let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.