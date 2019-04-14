How to watch Game of Thrones season 8 in theUK: Episode 1 available to stream right now.

Game of Thrones season 8 is finally back and available to stream on our TVs tonight – yes, the long wait is finally over! Here’s how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1 – and the UK time of the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

Plus, our guide features everything you need to know about Game of Thrones season 8, including teasers, trailers, spoilers and more.

Jon Snow. Daenerys Targaryen. Tyrion Lannister. It’s safe to say that Game of Thrones season 8 has more than its fair share of fascinating storylines for these fan favourites – and the rest of the cast.

Having debuted all the way back in 2011, few could have expected that Game of Thrones would quite capture the imagination the way it has, but then does anyone care right now?

The fact is, the first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 is finally here and it’s all anyone is going to be talking about this week, this year, and maybe even into the next decade.

Whether you love dragons, zombified white-walkers, or good old fashioned fantasy heroes, Game of Thrones season 8 has something for you. With both the Iron Throne and future of Westeros itself at stake in the final six episodes of Game of Thrones, we’re sure you want to watch all the action alongside us.

Enter our guide, where you’ll find every last detail you need about the epic show’s final season. Let’s start with the all-important matter of how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1 – and what time Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in the UK.

How to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1: UK time and free Game of Thrones stream details

Game of Thrones season 8, episode will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time but 2am on Monday, April 14 here in Britain, so if you’ve got work you might want to give it a miss.

However, you’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1 on Monday night at the more sociable hour of 9pm BST – also on Sky Atlantic.

However, the good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1 is totally free.

That’s because of the pay TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 1, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99.

That’s pretty reasonable for the TV event of the decade, if you ask us.

