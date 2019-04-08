Game of Thrones Offer: Watch Season 8 for Less with this Incredible Now TV Deal

The hype for Game of Thrones season eight is steadily building, but we’ve found the best deal for you to watch the show on the cheap via Now TV.

On any other day, a three-month membership to Now TV would cost you £23.97, but for a limited time only, you’ll only have to part with £17.99. With a three-month membership to Now TV, you’ll have ample time to watch through Game of Thrones’ previous episodes, stream all of Season 8 the moment it comes out, and then binge the final season again if you’re feeling particularly brave.

HBO’s latest Game of Thrones promos seem to promise one heck of a conclusion for the series, with plenty of foreshadowing over who may or may not survive. Of the few things we do know about the final season, Winterfell seems to be the setting for what could be the final battle between the living and the dead. Whatever happens, you won’t want to miss it.

Of course, there’s a lot more on Now TV’s entertainment catalogue than just Game of Thrones. If you fancy extending your membership beyond three months then we’ve got you covered. For a six months membership, you can save a huge 42% off the asking price – coming in at just £27.99 (just £10 more than the three-month offer).

Some of HBO’s other high-budget shows, such as Westworld and Big Little Lies, can also be streamed on Now TV. Plus there’s a plethora of classic shows including The Sopranos, Twin Peaks and Lost.

Regardless of what you decide to watch, these incredible Now TV simply shouldn’t be missed. With the potential to save you up to £19.95, you’re getting incredible value for money alongside countless hours of entertainment. Talk about a bargain.

