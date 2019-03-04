Game of Thrones Deal: Save over £50 on a Now TV Subscription

Are you looking to dive back into Westeros on the cheap? Our Now TV deals can help, saving you over £50 with a range of subscriptions.

With the final season just around the corner, Now TV has brought the entire Game of Thrones story thus far, back to its streaming service. As one of the biggest TV shows of this generation, you owe it yourself to be in on the conversation – or at least have a quick recap if you’re already a die-hard fan.

Of course, what better way to binge some Game of Thrones than by doing so on the cheap? With our range of exclusive Now TV deals, you can save money on a subscription that best suits you. For example, a standard one-month subscription would usually set you back £7.99, but through us you can bag yourself two months of streaming for the same price.

For the best value for money however, we recommend opting for the four-month subscription at just £17.58 – saving you a massive 45% off the usual price. With a four-month membership, you’ll be able to binge through seasons one to seven and get through the entirety of season eight when it debuts on April 14th.

Once Game of Thrones is over though, you mind be in need of a new favourite show – which is exactly where the yearly subscription has you covered. Costing just £45 (down from £95.88), you’ll have access to a whole bunch of great content including the Emmy-award winning drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, and HBO’s hit new dark-comedy, Barry.

Whichever deal you go for, you’ll still get plenty bang for your buck and you won’t miss out one of the greatest television events of 2019.

