Game of Thrones may be over on television, but for you the night watch may not be over yet, if you happen to have an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift PC setup.

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall launches today as an exclusive on HTC’s Viveport Infinity subscription service. That means you can play it on HTC Vive, obviously, but also via Oculus Rift. The service is even promised to support Windows mixed reality headsets from June 5.

Related: Best VR games

So, what of the game itself? Well, it’s a Framestore title, developed in partnership with HBO (you’d imagine HBO would have something to say if it wasn’t), and involves beating down an army of wights armed with a trusty flaming sword. You’ll even get to take down an undead polar bear, apparently – and who doesn’t have that on their bucket list?

Other than compatible VR headwear and a PC with enough grunt to power it, all you need is a Viveport Infinity account, which will set you back £12.99 per month, or £99 per year. But if you only want to bash some white walkers for a while, then you could just take advantage of the free two-week trial.

Related: Best VR horror games

Framestore has some experience of converting small parts of Westeros to VR. Back in 2016, the studio created the “Ascend the Wall” VR experience, which involved climbing to the top of the 700-foot wall and then being shot in the face by wildlings. You can see people reacting to that in the video below.

Beyond the Wall seems to be a lot more immersive, but you can find out for yourself today when it launches in the UK, USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Now get out there and defend Westeros.

Have you tried Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.