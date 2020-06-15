Game of the Generation RND 1: God of War, Dishonored 2, Doom and Overwatch face off

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X forecasted ‘holiday 2020’ release date fast approaching, the sun is setting on this generation of consoles.

And boy, what a generation it’s been! Despite having a stuttered start – the less we say about Killzone Shadow Fall and Ryse: Son of Rome the better – the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch have brought us some truly amazing games over the last half decade.

These have ranged from phenomenal reboots of classic franchises like God of War, to surprise new IPs that have since grown to become platforms in their own right, such as Overwatch.

But, which is THE game that made the generation? This is a question that has been causing quite a lot of tension in the Trusted Reviews office over the last few weeks with every editor and writer having their own take on which game is most worthy of the title.

Editor’s note: Sorry Ryan, no matter what you say it’s not Animal Crossing.

So, after more blue-faced arguments and NERF duels than we care to admit having, the team at Trusted Reviews has decided it’s time to end the war and let you – yes you – our beloved readers decide which title is most worthy of the accolade: Game of the Generation.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be running a battle royale campaign where 32 games will go head to head over five rounds in a public vote. The final entry left standing will then earn the title, Game of the Generation.

The voting is set to go live on June 22nd when we’ll launch our Group A poll. In it you’ll have to choose between God of War, Dishonored 2, Doom and Overwatch with the top two games then advancing to the next round of voting.

Group B will also kick off on the first day of voting, featuring heavyweight titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Persona 5 – again, only two can progress. Two groups will then be posted on a daily basis, until we have just 16 games left ready to fight it out in the knockout rounds.

Make sure to get your vote in by following our Facebook and Twitter pages, where we’ll be posting the polls using the #GOTG hashtag.

If you want to keep a running tally of each round’s results and which vote is next, make sure to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with all the latest results and upcoming polls.

