The Game Festival will bring the trade show to your home

Big gaming events like E3 and Rezzed are great opportunities to get hands on with upcoming new releases, but there are limits on how many people can actually get there.

The Game Festival hopes to overcome geographical difficulties by making showfloor-style demo versions available for 48 hours via Steam, so everyone can get a taste without even needing to queue.

Starting at 6pm GMT (10am PT), The Games Festival will feature over a dozen upcoming games for a first look including the upcoming remake of System Shock. So far, other games confirmed as getting a 48-hour first look include Eastward, Spiritfarer, Moving Out, Röki, Chicory, Wooden Nickel, Haven, Heavenly Bodies, Acid Knife, The Drifter, CARRION and SkateBIRD.

It’s the brainchild of The Games Awards creator Geoff Keighley, and Steam will also be streaming said awards live in 4K if you fancy tuning in. Certain games will be on sale to celebrate, too.

“Six years ago I bet everything I had to create The Game Awards as a way to celebrate our passion for gaming,” said Keighley. “Now feels like the right time to take the next step with The Game Festival, a completely digital approach to the consumer event space.

“The Game Festival is designed from the ground-up as an event without barriers, extending the benefits of a physical event to the global gaming community that watches The Game Awards.”

System Shock aside, we’re particularly excited to give SkateBIRD a go. The idea should be pretty obvious from the title: you’re a bird with a tiny skateboard, doing kickflips on staplers and grinding on bendy straws. It’s like an avian Tony Hawks game, and that’s okay by us. Here’s the trailer:

Will you be taking part in this virtual games festival? Let us know what you think of the idea on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

