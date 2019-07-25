Gallery Go is a lite version of Google Photos designed for use offline

If love your photos but hate your unreliable internet connection then Google may have solved your problem with an offline ‘lite’ version of Google Photos.

Gallery Go takes up only 10MB of space on your phone, and yet it still organises your photos via machine learning, and you can edit the photos by applying filters.

Available now on the Google Play Store the app is particularly aimed at people with limited or unreliable internet connections.

This app follows in the footsteps of similar apps such as YouTube Go, Maps Go and Google Go, which take up less space and are less demanding to run than their full-fat equivalent. This trend even extends as far as the operating system, with Google’s Android Go being a stripped-down, undemanding version of the standard OS designed for slower phones.

Google Photos is also receiving a new update (4.20) that should save you a bit of time while you’re searching for a particular video clip. The software tweak will enable you to watch thumbnail video previews while scrolling through the gallery, similarly to how YouTube gives you a sneak peek of what you’re about to watch when you’re flicking around the homepage.

Google is also working on more extensive software for its mobile operating system, Android Q, with plenty of new tweaks coming up. The most popular new feature seems to be Dark Theme, an option which gives the interface a black-and-grey colour scheme that’s easier on the eyes than a bright white screen. You’ll now also be able to navigate through the UI with gestures, which replace buttons completely instead of the half-way house introduced with Android Pie. The new Bubbles feature will let users interact with messaging apps without opening them (similarly to Facebook Messenger Chat Heads).

