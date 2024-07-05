Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 display change sounds like a downgrade at a bad time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a downgraded cover screen, of sorts, according to a leaked spec sheet.

The next-generation foldable, which will be revealed by Samsung during an event on July 10, will retain its 3.4-inch cover screen and the resolution of 720 x 748, the spec sheet (via 9to5Google) says.

However, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 had Samsung’s usual AMOELD technology, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover display will arrive with an LCD IPS panel fronting the phone, according to the leaked spec sheet.

On paper, that’s a downgrade in the technology, but if true it’s likely that Samsung will have an explanation at the Unpacked event next week. It’s plausible the company is looking to save money on the construction and will pass that onto the consumer. However, recent rumours have suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will be more expensive than their predecessors.

It wouldn’t exactly be the best time for Samsung to downgrade the cover display experience on its flippable either.

Motorola just revealed the Razr 50 Ultra phone, which has a larger 3.6-inch cover display that is far more capable thanks to access to any app installed on the phone and more useful widgets.

Honor recently revealed the Magic V Flip, which has a 4-inch cover LPTO display is capable of a 0-120Hz variable refresh rate and has a resolution of 1200 x 1092 resolution with 405 PPI pixel density.

The China-only (for now, fingers crossed) Magic V Flip’s display features with very little in the way of encroachment from bezels. There’s an 85% screen to body ratio, which Honor calls a “new high in category” for its first effort at a clamshell foldable.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

