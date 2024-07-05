Galaxy Z Flip 6 display change sounds like a downgrade at a bad time

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a downgraded cover screen, of sorts, according to a leaked spec sheet.

The next-generation foldable, which will be revealed by Samsung during an event on July 10, will retain its 3.4-inch cover screen and the resolution of 720 x 748, the spec sheet (via 9to5Google) says.

However, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 had Samsung’s usual AMOELD technology, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover display will arrive with an LCD IPS panel fronting the phone, according to the leaked spec sheet.

5 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited This early Amazon Prime Day deal gets you up to 5 months of free access to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. You’ll need to be a Prime member and a not had a AMU subscription before. Amazon

Usually £10.99/pm

Five months free View Deal

On paper, that’s a downgrade in the technology, but if true it’s likely that Samsung will have an explanation at the Unpacked event next week. It’s plausible the company is looking to save money on the construction and will pass that onto the consumer. However, recent rumours have suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will be more expensive than their predecessors.

It wouldn’t exactly be the best time for Samsung to downgrade the cover display experience on its flippable either.

Motorola just revealed the Razr 50 Ultra phone, which has a larger 3.6-inch cover display that is far more capable thanks to access to any app installed on the phone and more useful widgets.

Honor recently revealed the Magic V Flip, which has a 4-inch cover LPTO display is capable of a 0-120Hz variable refresh rate and has a resolution of 1200 x 1092 resolution with 405 PPI pixel density.

The China-only (for now, fingers crossed) Magic V Flip’s display features with very little in the way of encroachment from bezels. There’s an 85% screen to body ratio, which Honor calls a “new high in category” for its first effort at a clamshell foldable.