Galaxy Z Tri-Fold in 2025? Samsung exploring answer to Huawei Mate XT

Samsung may follow in Huawei’s footsteps by releasing a triple folding smartphone that opens out to a larger tablet display.

The company has recently filed a patent in the United States for a ‘Display Device’ which clearly depicts a tri-folding handset similar in form factor to the Huawei Mate XT – the first of its kind, which impressed our reporter during recent hands-on time.

That device manages to fill multiple roles and practically negates the need for both a tablet and a phone. It can be 6.4-inch smartphone, a 7.9-inch book-style foldable and a 10.2-inch tablet in its various configurations.

We have already seen reports claiming Samsung is working on its answer to the Mate XT and, as the foldable pioneer of the last decade, we’d expect nothing less. Now we know that is indeed the case, at least via the conceptual stages.

The patent published this week (via MSPowerUser) and based upon a 2021 filing that flew under the radar, speaks of: “A display device includes a display panel which includes a first area, a second area that is folded and unfolded, and a third area sequentially disposed in a first direction, a barrier layer which is disposed below the display panel and includes at least one opening overlapping the second area, a first lower plate which is disposed below the barrier layer and overlaps the first area and a portion of the second area, and a second lower plate which is disposed below the barrier layer and overlaps the third area and another portion of the second area.”

The Samsung tri-fold patent (via USPTO)

Within that pile of word spaghetti, the patent reveals the device would include specialised layers that’d improve durability and foldability, while still being thin enough to slip into a trouser pocket. There’d also be an anti-reflection layer and a barrier to prevent incursion from unwanted substances.

Although patent filings are far from a guarantee of an eventual consumer release, they are useful in keying us into what companies are actively exploring in research and development. Odds are in favour of this one becoming a reality. Maybe in 2025?