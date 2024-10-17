Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition set for launch next week

Jon Mundy

Samsung has announced the launch of a new Galaxy product on October 21, and it’s almost certainly the much-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

The South Korean tech giant has issued an invitation over on its local Newsroom for “a new Galaxy with another innovation on October 21” (via machine translation). That’s it for details, other than a giveaway teaser video

The accompanying 11-second snippet shows an invite being opened that looks to be shaped very much like a square smart device screen. An incredibly THIN square smart device screen, you might say, given that this invite is made of paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition invite

Reports of a new, slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable have been rife in recent months. Indeed, earlier this week, Korean outlet Financial News reported that Samsung would be launching a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition next week, and reiterated that its key selling point would be a 10.6mm-thin form factor when closed.

By way of a reference, the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured above), which only launched in July, measure 12.1mm when in the closed position.

Last month images leaked (via Android Headlines) of this new device, previously referred to informally as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. They revealed a svelte foldable with a brushed metal finish and an understandably more prominent camera module.

Indeed, the aforementioned camera module looks to be so much thicker than the plain Fold 6 equivalent, it’s likely to be a new meatier component. That would fall in line with separate reports claiming that the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition would ship with a more substantial 200MP camera.

Of course, for all this focus on the product’s thinness, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is unlikely to be a contender for the thinnest foldable on the market. Not now that the Honor Magic V3 has launched with a 9.3mm-thin body.

It would appear Samsung is going all in on a superior foldable product here. However, the fact that this teaser has only appeared on its South Korean newsroom seems to confirm suggestions that the rollout will be limited.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

