Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could switch to titanium for key component

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could switch to using titanium for a core structural component.

Samsung is widely tipped to be working on a new slimmer version of its full-sized foldable, which many are dubbing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Now a fresh report from South Korea suggests that the company is pondering a switch to titanium for the back plate.

The back plate isn’t the rear cover of the phone, which tends to made from glass, but rather the supporting structure between the foldable display panel and the hinge. According to The Elec, there’s a benefit in choosing titanium over stainless steel – the other option on the table – both in terms of lightness and strength.

The report does point out that metallic backplates can interfere with stylus digitisers, but its believed that Samsung was intending to omit S Pen compatibility form its new super-skinny foldable model anyway.

Titanium backplates are trickier to process than stainless steel, however, which is why Samsung is apparently yet to make a final decision even as other components have entered mass production.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will pack a large 8-inch internal display, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and a 6.5-inch cover screen. It could be as slim as 11mm, which would make it quite a bit slimmer than the 12.1mm-thick Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This still wouldn’t make Samsung’s new model anything like the slimmest foldable on the market, however. The Honor Magic V3 is only 9.2mm thick when folded.

We found Samsung’s latest full-sized foldable to be a decent upgrade for the range, but also concluded that it was “beginning to fall behind the competition in key areas like camera, charging and foldable screen tech.” We’re not entirely convinced a Slim model would provide an answer to these issues, but we’re still keen to see it.

Previous reports have suggested that we could see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as soon as October.

