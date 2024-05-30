Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak confirms performance parity for global model

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s all but confirmed that Galaxy Z Fold 6 performance will be consistently strong regardless of where in the world you buy it.

Last week we reported on claims from South Korea that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 would be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in every region, rather than equipping the global model with a custom Exynos 2400.

Now those claims have seemingly been confirmed by a leaked benchmark test. As spotted by SamMobile, having already seen the US variant (model name SM-F956U) appear on Geekbench 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, now the international model (SM-F956B) has also appeared on the Geekbench results website.

While this isn’t completely unexpected news – Samsung has always gone exclusively Qualcomm with its foldable phones to date – there had been rumours that the company was looking to split its hardware provision along regional lines, just as it does with the Galaxy S range. After the Galaxy S23 had gone all-in with Qualcomm in 2023, Samsung reverted to a split approach with the Galaxy S24 family.

Last week’s report claimed that Samsung would likely keep its foldables on this single-chip path until its sales were significantly higher, at which point it would start to make sense financially.

While expected, this is good news as far as we’re concerned. We put the US and European variants of the Galaxy S24 head to head, and found that the US model (containing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) was quite a bit faster, especially in GPU terms.

As things stand, we’re looking at consistent performance for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 6) wherever you buy it in the world, which is really how it should be for any phone.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

