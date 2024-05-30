Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak confirms performance parity for global model

It’s all but confirmed that Galaxy Z Fold 6 performance will be consistently strong regardless of where in the world you buy it.

Last week we reported on claims from South Korea that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 would be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in every region, rather than equipping the global model with a custom Exynos 2400.

Now those claims have seemingly been confirmed by a leaked benchmark test. As spotted by SamMobile, having already seen the US variant (model name SM-F956U) appear on Geekbench 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, now the international model (SM-F956B) has also appeared on the Geekbench results website.

While this isn’t completely unexpected news – Samsung has always gone exclusively Qualcomm with its foldable phones to date – there had been rumours that the company was looking to split its hardware provision along regional lines, just as it does with the Galaxy S range. After the Galaxy S23 had gone all-in with Qualcomm in 2023, Samsung reverted to a split approach with the Galaxy S24 family.

Last week’s report claimed that Samsung would likely keep its foldables on this single-chip path until its sales were significantly higher, at which point it would start to make sense financially.

While expected, this is good news as far as we’re concerned. We put the US and European variants of the Galaxy S24 head to head, and found that the US model (containing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) was quite a bit faster, especially in GPU terms.

As things stand, we’re looking at consistent performance for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 6) wherever you buy it in the world, which is really how it should be for any phone.