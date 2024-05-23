Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 performance should be better than Galaxy S24

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, should have a performance advantage over the global Galaxy S24.

According to a new report from South Korean website The Elec, Samsung is leaning towards the exclusive use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with its next foldable phones, which are expected to launch in July.

This wouldn’t be an unusual decision if we’re talking strictly in terms of Samsung’s foldable line. Each and every Flip and Fold generation has gone with Qualcomm chips across the board.

Indeed, as Samsung has designed its foldable line around Qualcomm chip designs from the very start, adding another processor into the mix would apparently add yet more cost to what are already expensive products. Splitting the provision won’t make financial sense until Samsung is shifting a whole lot more foldables.

There was some worry, however, given that the company rolled back on a unified approach with its latest flagship phones. With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy 24 Plus, Samsung performed its old trick of splitting SoC duties between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and China and its own custom Exynos 2400 everywhere else.

As per our own direct head-to-head tests, this resulted in superior performance for American and Chinese customers across the board, especially when it comes to the GPU.