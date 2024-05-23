Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 performance should be better than Galaxy S24

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, should have a performance advantage over the global Galaxy S24.

According to a new report from South Korean website The Elec, Samsung is leaning towards the exclusive use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with its next foldable phones, which are expected to launch in July.

This wouldn’t be an unusual decision if we’re talking strictly in terms of Samsung’s foldable line. Each and every Flip and Fold generation has gone with Qualcomm chips across the board.

Indeed, as Samsung has designed its foldable line around Qualcomm chip designs from the very start, adding another processor into the mix would apparently add yet more cost to what are already expensive products. Splitting the provision won’t make financial sense until Samsung is shifting a whole lot more foldables.

There was some worry, however, given that the company rolled back on a unified approach with its latest flagship phones. With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy 24 Plus, Samsung performed its old trick of splitting SoC duties between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and China and its own custom Exynos 2400 everywhere else.

As per our own direct head-to-head tests, this resulted in superior performance for American and Chinese customers across the board, especially when it comes to the GPU.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

