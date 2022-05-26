 large image

Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a pro camera upgrade with Expert RAW

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has received Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app, giving its somewhat underwhelming camera system a pro-level upgrade.

The Expert RAW app launched late last year, but was only initially available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This was despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was relatively fresh to market and technically the then-current Samsung flagship.

Expert RAW has subsequently come to the Samsung S21 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S22 family, and now it’s available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. A recent update to the app over on the Galaxy Store reveals that the primary change is support for Samsung’s premium foldable.

Expert RAW is a dedicated camera app that sits separately from Samsung’s default. It’s aimed at photography enthusiasts who want to get more hands-on with their shots, with fine control over things like manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, and White Balance.

As the name suggests, it also lets you shoot in RAW format, which retains far more image information for a wider dynamic range and superior editing options.

Other changes in the recent Expert RAW update include “Faster processing time in low-light environment” and “Image quality improvements in various scenes”.

The app’s arrival on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is welcome, as Samsung’s otherwise classy foldable has always seemed like the runt of the litter in photographic terms. Samsung cut down the Fold 3’s camera system compared to the Galaxy S21 range, likely on space and cost-saving grounds.

Rumour has it this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a much improved camera system, with a zoom lens that could one-up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s in certain respects.

