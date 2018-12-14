The Galaxy X foldable phone could be trumped by this crazy LG gadget

Anyone who remembers the truly terrible LG 360 VR glasses will know that the South Korean firm hasn’t had the best time with VR tech recently – but that could all be about to change.

It seems like 2019 could be the year tech gets really exciting with Samsung’s foldable ‘Galaxy X‘ smartphone getting us more and more intrigued every day. Yet it could be LG that ends up releasing one of the coolest products of the year.

According to patent documents published by LetsGoDigital, LG is apparently planning to release a VR headset with some clever haptics and six cameras.

The leak reports the headset could boast a display with a ppi of 1443 and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It also says the 4.3-inch display will boast a 120 x 96 field of view, along with multiple cameras. As the headset packs its own screen, it doesn’t seem like this will be a device you’ll be required to plug a phone in before using it – like the Samsung Gear VR.

Arguably the coolest aspect of the patent application though is the use of haptic sensors on either side of the headset. These should be able to give you some physical feedback when you’re interacting with objects. We’ve not yet seen a virtual reality headset take an approach like this and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, if it does ever become a reality.

We’re used to getting small vibrating responses in our hands when we interact with our phones, however receiving that response in our heads is quite different.

The original reports states that the cameras on the headset will be able to detect a user’s hand in virtual space and when that hand comes into contact with another virtual object a haptic response is then given.

There’s no concrete release date given, however with the annual CES conference taking place in Las Vegas at the start of January that could be the perfect occasion to tease or announce fully a product as exciting as this.

