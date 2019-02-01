New Samsung teaser gives us our first glimpse of the Galaxy X

Samsung may have accidentally shown off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy X slightly earlier than it intended to.

The Samsung Vietnam YouTube channel reportedly jumped the gun last night by publishing a teaser for the company’s Unpacked event (via XDA-Developers), where the foldable handset is expected to be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The video shows a bunch of existing and futuristic products − one of which just so happens to be a folding phone that matches the description of numerous recent leaks and reports.

The clip was pulled off the web by Samsung Vietnam shortly after it went up, but fortunately for us, an eagle-eyed viewer managed to rip and repost it. You can watch it below:

There’s only a few seconds of footage, but they provide what may well be our first proper look at the X − the mysterious smartphone-cum-tablet that Samsung has been hyping up for, well, several years now.

It was teased at the Samsung Developer Conference back in November, but the company took great care to not actually reveal the phone’s full design.

We don’t currently know very much about the Galaxy X, but recent leaks have claimed that it will be equipped with a 4.58-inch, 1960 x 840 outer display with a narrow 21:9 aspect ratio, and a much larger 7.3-inch, 2152 x 1536 internal display with a much more tablet-like 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The word on the street is that Samsung’s foldable phone will arrive with a price tag of 2 million South Korean Won (~ £1370), making the X more expensive than current big-ticket handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max.

