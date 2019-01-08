Another Samsung Galaxy X mystery solved by battery patent discovery?

More evidence has emerged to back-up reports the Samsung Galaxy X will feature a pair of batteries, one within the housing of each mode of operation.

A Samsung patent filing published last week appears to confirm earlier reports that one cell will sit within the standard smartphone housing and another within the fold-out tablet portion of the device.

The filing is entitled ‘method for controlling a plurality of batteries and electronic device thereof,’ and explains how the two cells will work in tandem with each other to keep the device powered.

Related: Galaxy S10

According to the filing spied by LetsGoDigital, it will not be a case of one battery powering the phone mode, only to switch to the secondary battery when the Galaxy X is folded out to reveal the larger tablet mode.

Instead, a processor will detect which battery currently has the highest level of charge and that will be in charge of powering the phone. The same logic applies to the wired or wireless charging of the batteries, the report says.

Also, the method explained looks set to provide affective prevention of device overheating – something Samsung is all too familiar with. When the temperature reaches a certain point, the other battery will simply take over and give its partner time to cool off. The filing also explains that a current control circuit can control switching between the two cells without interrupting the power provided to the device.

If the patent is deployed within the Galaxy X, as expected, it would be a great way for Samsung to pack more battery life into its new form factor, without putting all of the eggs in one basket, so to speak.

Previous reports have suggested the pair of batteries will combine to give the Galaxy X capacity of around 6,000mAh, which isn’t far off double what flagship devices like the Galaxy S9 offer.

We’re expecting to hear more about the Galaxy X, including the final specs, price and release date, at the MWC 2019 show in late February.

Will you be chasing the Galaxy X when it launches in limited quantities later this year? Or will let the early adopters deal with any potential ‘Gen 1’ issues and jump in on the sequel? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.