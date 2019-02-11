Samsung just erased any doubt – its foldable phone arrives February 20

OK, it’s official beyond any reasonable doubt now. February 20 is going to be the most exciting day of the year in tech, thus far, and it’ll take some topping for the rest of the year.

Not only will Samsung be revealing the Galaxy S10 range, but a new video teaser gives us the news we’d all been hoping for; the so-called Galaxy X foldable phone will also be making its grand debut at the event.

Get the KC and The Sunshine Band LPs out, folks, because it’s happening. The teaser proclaims “The Future Unfolds” on 02.20.19. You can see the 27-second spot in the video below, with the Galaxy S10 getting second billing. “The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019,” the caption on the YouTube posted to the official Samsung channel reads.

Unfortunately, the teaser provides no new information on the phone itself. In fact there’s been very little in the way of concrete leaks since Samsung showcased a prototype version of the device back at its developer conference in November.

Whether the device Samsung reveals at Unpacked on February 20 is the finished article, ready for imminent shipping to Samsung die-hards, remains to be seen.

The new teaser arrives after a Samsung TV commercial – showing the foldable phone actually in use – began airing on TV in some territories over the last week.

That same spot even aired on UK TV over the weekend, according to reports on social media. That’s excellent news for Brits hoping Samsung shows us some love by bringing the foldable phone to Blighty at the first available opportunity.

Will you be eyeing the foldable Galaxy X (or whatever it ends up being called) when it goes on sale? Or does this sound like the type of product where it’d be wise to wait for the second generation model? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.