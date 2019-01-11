The Galaxy X’s release date could unfold sooner than anyone imagined

We now know that the Galaxy S10 will be revealed at a special Samsung Unpacked event on February 20, but what of it’s foldable phone bedfellow, the Galaxy X? A new report suggests it could see a release date much sooner than expected.

As per the Wall Street Journal, it’s now believed that Samsung could unveil its Galaxy X foldable phone alongside the Galaxy S10 this February.

The respected outlet claims that Samsung has decided to push the Galaxy X’s release date forward to its February 20 Samsung Unpacked gathering in San Francisco, as an MWC 2019 reveal would see it competing with a rival foldable phone from Huawei.

However, unlike the Galaxy S10 flagship range, where most models are expected to be released soon after the launch event, the Galaxy X apparently won’t come to market until April, the WSJ claims.

On the one hand, this makes a lot of sense. The South Korean chaebol increasingly opts to launch its major phones at standalone events, rather than sharing the limelight at big showcases, and the fact that the Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s 10th anniversary Galaxy S device could mean the firm has big things in store for us next month.

Such an eventuality is also supported by a report from The Investor out of CES 2019, which said that Samsung showed of a Galaxy X foldable phone prototype behind closed doors at the annual Las Vegas showcase – no surprise, really, given it a prototype was publicly outed back at SDC 2018.

In addition,, ‘X’ is obviously the Roman numeral for ’10’, so there’s every chance that it could be the ‘special’ fourth new Galaxy we’ve heard rumoured in the build up to the launch.

Or not.

Samsung’s foldable phone is also rumoured to be called the Galaxy F, Galaxy Fold, or even Galaxy Flex, so while a Galaxy X device could break cover in San Francisco this February, it might be the supercharged Galaxy S10 variant with 5G connectivity, 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage we’ve heard mooted.

Whatever the case, it looks like Samsung’s February Unpacked event is going to be quite the launch indeed, with the smart money currently on at least three Galaxy S10 variants being unveiled at differing price points.

