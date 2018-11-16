Galaxy X looks simply stunning in new Samsung foldable phone images

Samsung gave us our best look yet at the Galaxy X at SDC 2018, showing off a prototype device that utilises its new Infinity Flex display. Now, new renders give us a tantalising glimpse of what Samsung’s foldable phone might look like when it launches next year.

The image you see above comes to us from Dutch gadget blog LetsGoDigital and imagines just how stunning the Galaxy X could be when it’s released to market in 2019.

As per recent Galaxy X rumours, the mock up shows a foldable that offers a large 7.3-inch OLED display when fully opened out in tablet form, and closes to become a handset with a 4.5-inch OLED display.

The site posits that the we can expect the screen to offer a QXGA+ resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels and, as we now know, the revolutionary design will deploy Samsung’s new Infinity Flex display technology.

It’s also understood that the Galaxy X – or Galaxy F, if you prefer – will run Android Q, which is being specifically designed with foldables in mind. Google’s next mobile OS will come with a new feature called ‘screen continuity’, which will allow apps and content to transfer seamlessly between the two screen layouts.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what the finished Galaxy X article will look like, but if it’s anything close to as a beautiful as in the render (and we can’t exactly imagine it being ugly, given Samsung’s design chops) it looks likes 2019 will be a very exciting year for mobile.

