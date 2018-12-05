The Samsung Galaxy X’s best kept secret has just leaked in plain sight

We know all eyes will be on the Galaxy X reveal next year, but what’s less clear is what Samsung’s foldable phone will actually be called. Has a new leak revealed all?

Whether you think of it as the Galaxy X or the Galaxy F, there’s no denying that Samsung’s foldable phone is set to be the biggest mobile launch of 2019. Now, we might even know its real name.

Tech blog LetsGoDigital has unearthed an alleged Samsung patent filing from Turkey, which suggests that Galaxy F rumours are closest to the mark and point to the final device being called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

This would make sense on a number of levels, as Samsung’s foldable phone rivals are understood to be working along similar lines: Huawei’s foldable is thought to be called the Mate Fold, while LG is working on a device codenamed Foldi.

It also leaves room for the Galaxy X to be the special 10th anniversary edition Galaxy S10, with a triple camera system, 5G connectivity and the all-new Snapdragon 855 SoC thought to be among the headline specs.

The Galaxy Fold, by way of contrast, will be anything but a traditional handset. Rather, it’ll expand to offer a tablet-style 7.3-inch screen, and fold over to a more phone-like 4.58-inch interface.

Samsung’s new Infinity Flex display technology is at the heart of the whole operation, leading some to believe that the final device will called the Galaxy Flex – though the recent patent filing in Turkey casts doubt on this assumption.

We should learn more in early-2019, with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona being the first logical launch window for Samsung’s game-changing foldable smartphone.

What do you think Samsung’s foldable phone will end up being called? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.