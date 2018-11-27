Galaxy X tipped to launch as EE exclusive with eye-watering UK price

New details have emerged regarding Samsung’s eagerly anticipated Galaxy X foldable phone, suggesting that it could be an EE exclusive when it gets released in the UK next year – and that its price won’t be for the faint-hearted.

A Gizmodo tip apparently reveals that EE will have exclusive rights to sell the Samsung foldable smartphone, which might also be called the Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex if rumours are to be believed. According to the unnamed tipster, the firm plans to sell the device on contract and SIM-free.

If true, it’ll be interesting to see whether EE has sealed a timed exclusive or whether the phone will only be available on its network period.

With the device likely only to be available in short supply as Samsung ramps up production of its Infinity Flex display, it could be that the manufacturer is seeking to make deals with local carriers in order to ration out the supplies.

In news that will please users on other networks, the phone will also be available from the Samsung online store, according to the report. The tipster, who Gizmodo says works for Samsung, said there’ll be multiple configurations of the phone, available for between £1500 and £2000 when it lands during the first half of 2019.

“The foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets. We are currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced,” a Samsung spokesperson said.

While we don’t know the name of the phone or precisely when it’ll go on sale, we know the device will have a cover display showcasing a traditional grid of apps, with a fold out 7.3-inch screen (pictured top). In tablet mode the device shows the currently open application, expanded across the breadth of the device.

Samsung also says, thanks to the One UI also previewed during SDK, the Infinity Flex display will be capable of showing up to three apps simultaneously. When closed the device can be used like a smartphone and can still fit comfortably into a user’s pocket.

Will you be gearing up to buy the Galaxy Flex (or whatever it ends up being called?) Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.