New Galaxy X leak tips monster battery spec for Samsung’s foldable phone

The long-awaited Samsung foldable phone, possibly called the Galaxy X, will be powered by a monster 6,000mAh battery, according to new reports.

According to the CGS-CIMB research agency, there’ll be a pair of batteries to power each of the displays with combined battery power of up to 6,000mAh, LetsGoDigital reports.

It would make sense for Samsung to provide two batteries to power the outer facing display and the internal fold-out display, which is only powered upon activation. It also stands to reason that the pair of displays – one of which measures 7.3-inches diagonally – would need much more power than the 3,000 and 3,500mAh cells that within the current Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships.

Elsewhere, the research group (via Times of India), who says its information came from Samsung’s suppliers, claims the device will have a dual 12-megapixel camera on the rear, which will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The report also promises a Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (depending on the region of sale), while there’ll be 8GB of RAM and a pair of storage options maxing out at 128GB of RAM.

As for the displays, Samsung previously confirmed that the displays will offer a 7.3-inch 1526 x 2152 resolution, alongside a 4.58-inch front-facing display with a 1960 x 840 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The company has said the as-yet-unnamed device will go on sale in 2019, with the groundbreaking Infinity Flex display currently entering mass production. The unique phone will run the new Samsung One UI along with the Android 9 Pie operating system, when it eventually goes on sale. Limited quantities will be available and the price point is expected to exceed that of any smartphone on the market right now.

Will you be buying the foldable Samsung smartphone when it goes on sale next year? Or will you be sticking with the tried and true Galaxy range? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.