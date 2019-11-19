The Galaxy Watch and Watch Active are about to get a huge upgrade

Some of the Galaxy Watch Active 2’s best features will be coming to select, much-loved, older models.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that older tech models are often left on the shelves when it comes to fancy software updates. So it’s nice that Samsung is remembering its older customers with the latest software push.

After downloading the company’s new update, users can play around with enhanced Samsung Health and Bixby features, along with improved customisation options through ‘My Style’. Very important for anyone who gets bored of looking at the same watch face every day.

Bixby has become a lot more helpful with the new update. You can now ask your voice-activated, wrist-bound pal to start up exercise routines, calculate time differences and chat with your other connected devices.

According to Samsung, Bixby now ‘learns your routine and becomes more helpful overtime,’ which sounds a bit creepy to us. But he can also chat with you in a variety of new languages – French, German, Italian, Spanish and English. So maybe it’s worth keeping the little stalker around to impress your bilingual friends.

Other upgrades include an improved on-screen layout. Users will now see in-use apps at the bottom of the watch face, allowing you to monitor in-progress tasks such as outgoing calls. Hopefully, this means you can be extra sure you’ve hung up before you start bad-mouthing your boss.

There’s also a better emoji offering, with a more diverse range of skin tones.

Fitness-nerds can better monitor their goals with the software updated by using the Daily Active feature, which tracks lap times for running and cycling. There’s also a helpful new alert feature on the Galaxy Watch, which tells you if your heart rate drops below a self-defined level.

In addition to the above, Galaxy Watch Active users will benefit from an improved touch bezel interface, which lets you navigate the screen with simple finger swipes.

All in all, it’s a nifty little update.

