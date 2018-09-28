Samsung Galaxy Watch Golf Edition is here, but it’s a double bogey for Europe and the USA

Samsung has unveiled a golf-themed version of its new Galaxy Watch smartwatch, but if you were thinking it was a neat tie-in with the ongoing Ryder Cup weekend in Paris, you’d be mistaken.

The Galaxy Watch Golf Edition is a real thing, but it’s only available in South Korea, rather than in Europe and the United States, who are currently contesting the Ryder Cup.

Fortunately for club-swinging smartwatch enthusiasts, the new edition isn’t really a big deal in terms of hardware. Instead, it appears to be exactly the same watch, just with a pre-installed version of the Smart Caddie app, which Samsung worked to create with Golfzon.

The app is pretty decent, of course, and comes with knowledge of 60,000 courses around the world. It offers smart shot tracking as well as the ability to record your rounds. It offers automatic hole recognition, a course view and green maps, as well as support for the course scorecard.

Samsung pulled a similar stunt with the Gear S3 watch, launched last year, so this isn’t a new thing. However, it’s not clear yet whether the app will be made available for existing users of the Tizen OS-based smartwatch.

The 46mm Golf Edition of the Galaxy Watch costs 409,700 won (US$367/£281) 389,900 won ($351/£269) for the smaller 42mm device (via SamMobile). There’s no word on whether this version of the watch will receive a global launch and give Garmin’s excellent Approach golf watches a run for their money.

Speaking of golf, are you looking for the best way to tune into the Ryder Cup this weekend? Check out our guide to watching the action as Europe attempts to reclaim the title from the United States. So far, so good for the Europeans. They lead 5-3 heading into Saturday’s play.

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Golf Edition if the company launched it on western shores? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.