Galaxy Watch FE leak sets-up a Galaxy Watch 4 rebrand

While much of the recent Galaxy Watch speculation has centred on Samsung potentially launching a premium Apple Watch Ultra rival, it appears the company might be preparing to sneak an Apple Watch SE contender in on us too.

New purported renders posted on Twitter claim to show the design for a potential Galaxy Watch FE. The supposed leak comes little more than a month before Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

The renders, published to the social media platform by Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on Tuesday, show a trio of colour options which look like black, silver and rose gold.

The images are also accompanied by some purported specs from the wouldbe leaker who speaks of a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 396 x 396 resolution, and a device powered by an Exynos W920 dual core chip (1.18GHz) with 1.5GB of RAM.

That’s the same chip that appears on the Galaxy Watch 4 and, judging by the design and massive bezels, it could be Samsung is revamping and perhaps rebranding 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 as a Galaxy Watch FE.

According to the leaker it will have Wear OS accompanied by the Samsung One UI Watch 5, which arrived last year on the Galaxy Watch 6.

The leaker claims there’ll be a 247mAh battery that’ll last for up to 30 hours, while he also reckons there’ll be 50m of water resistance from the 5 ATM and IP68 certifications. He also reckons there’s also dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC on board.

It appears somewhat unlikely Samsung would look to debut this watch alongside its Galaxy Watch 7 range at the rumoured Unpacked event in July. Such a device would look decidedly old hat alongside the latest and greatest watches, especially if there was a Galaxy Watch Ultra involved.

Maybe Samsung could debut a Watch FE alongside the inevitable Galaxy S24 FE likely to go on sale at the end of the year. The Watch FE would be an entry level watch that may even retail for around the £100-£150 mark. Stay tuned.