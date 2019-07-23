Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could be a huge upgrade on the OG

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 broke cover via a recent leak, the rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch series was once again absent.

On the original, its absence brought a trade-off. While the Watch Active is somewhat more demure and attractive than the Galaxy Watch series, navigation isn’t quite as slick without the rotating bezel.

However, a new leak suggests Samsung may have found the perfect compromise. According to SamMobile sources, the company will use a “Touch Bezel” to control the interface. Rather than rotating a physical bezel, users will be able to swipe their fingers around the edge of the display, according to the report.

The first thought when hearing his is that this might result in a number of accidental activations and difficulty with accuracy of the swipes. However, if it works, it would relieve owners the nuisance of having to actually paw the screen so often to interact with content on the watch.

SamMobile also has news on a another potential feature coming to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which may be unveiled as soon as the Galaxy Note 10 launch next month, on August 7.

According to the report, this may be the first time Samsung will offer Bluetooth 5.0 in one of its smartwatches, which will dramatically improve the range and lessen the power consumption when connecting to audio sources and the companion smartphone.

Previously, the site has said the Watch Active 2 will include an ECG like the Apple Watch Series 4, while claiming there’ll be two size variants (40mm and 44mm) as well as an LTE version for those seeking freedom from the smartphone connection.

The battery size could also improve, according to recent reports, with the 44mm model topping out at, 340mAh, up from the 230mAh cell on last year’s model, which earned a 4-star review from Trusted Reviews.

Our reviewer called it: “A worthy successor to the Samsung Gear Sport that boasts an attractive design and worthwhile new features for the price.”

