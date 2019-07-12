It looks increasingly likely that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is going to be the wearable to launch alongside the Note 10 next month.

The latest hint comes from an extremely official-looking render published by Android Headlines. It doesn’t look a million miles away from the original Galaxy Watch Active, which perhaps isn’t too surprising since it’s less than a year old, but there are a couple of interesting changes.

Firstly, the picture features a stylish looking leather strap, which is unusual for a sports watch, as they tend to go for sweat-resistant silicone bands. Whether this will be included as an accessory bundled in the box or as an optional extra is up in the air, but it looks like Samsung is pushing the fashion credentials a little harder regardless.

Related: Best smartwatch

Secondly, there’s a light red ring around the power button. Could that be an LED indicator of some kind, or is it just a differently coloured button, like Google has on its Pixel phones?

Bad news for fans of the rotating bezel, though: it’s clearly not visible in this render. Hardly surprising given it was dropped from the original Galaxy Watch Active, but hopefully that’s not a bad omen for future Samsung wearables.

Of course the most important rumoured change is what you can’t see: namely that he Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has reportedly upped its health game considerably. According to reports, the new wearable will match the Apple Watch Series 4 in offering ECG and fall detection, which would certainly make it a worthy upgrade on the original.

Related: Best fitness tracker

We shouldn’t have long to wait. The Note 10 is due to launch on Wednesday August 7 at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, and if the company is already preparing official renders like the one seen here, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 seems like a shoe in to appear alongside it.

Are you excited by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More