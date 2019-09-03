Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a huge upgrade: But not in time for the Apple Watch 5

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 will get two key Apple Watch features added to it in the first quarter of next year, according to a fresh report.

The news broke that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will get fall detection and ECG functionality in the first quarter of next year via Sammobile today.

The site reported getting a tip about the update via unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Trusted Reviews has reached out for confirmation from Samsung, but at the time of publishing hadn’t heard back.

If accurate this could be a key boon for the wearable. As it stands the Apple Watch 4 is the only mainstream smartwatch to offer the functionality, which has been a key selling point for it in the wellness and health market.

The ECG lets it offer detailed data about your health and heart rate. Fall detection is a great feature for people with ongoing health conditions or elderly people living alone, that lets the watch alert people when you take an accidental tumble and need help.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus in August. It targets the same premium wearable space as the Apple Watch.

It runs using Samsung’s Tizen operating system and features 1.2-inch/1.35-inch circular OLED display options that both come with a nifty digital bezel. The digital bezel is a clever control system that navigate the watche’s menus. As its name suggests the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a distinct fitness focus and features a 5ATM, IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

UK pricing hasn’t been finalised but the base 40mm version will retail for $279.99 in the US. The larger 44mm model will cost $299. This equates to roughly £230 and £250 respectively in the UK.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2’s debut comes mere days before the expected arrival of the Apple Watch 5. Apple’s expected to unveil its next smartwatch alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 2 on the 10th of September.

