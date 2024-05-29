Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 7 is going to be all about Galaxy AI

Samsung has revealed its Galaxy AI technology is coming to the wrist through the Galaxy Watch to help users with motivation to exercise and offer greater insights into their health.

The technology that debuted within the Galaxy S24 range earlier this year is coming to wearables with Samsung promising “comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness” from the AI.

For example, there’ll be a new Energy Score that analyses sleep metrics, activity, and heart rate data with a view to helping you navigate the day.

The AI, for example will give you a score out of 100, while the smartphone will give you a summary of your status. You might hear that your consistent sleep patten, bedtime/wake time consistency and low stress scores is contributing to a high Energy score.

There’s also a new Wellness Tips section that Samsung says “helps you reach your personal health goals by offering insights, motivational tips and guidance based on the specific goal you’re looking to achieve.”

The data may inform you that you’re on pace to meet body fat goals, or that your regular workouts are succeeding in lowering your resting heart rate. You might also be encouraged to keep-up trends like going to bed at a certain time to match sleep goals.

One-UI-6-Watch-Galaxy-AI-Motivational-Health_main2

Samsung says the features will debut on the next Galaxy Watch hardware via the forthcoming One UI 6 update. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 range in July at Unpacked. That is also expected to include a Galaxy Watch Ultra model.

In a blog post, the company said: “This is only a small taste of what we have in store for our users, and we can’t wait to show the full power of Galaxy AI when integrated with the advanced hardware upgrades coming to the new Galaxy Watch series.”

