Galaxy Watch 5 ‘Pro’ could include a holy grail for the series

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is the best in the history of the series, but still lacks that proper multi-day battery life we’d love to see from a top smartwatch.

That could change with a ‘Pro’ edition of the Galaxy Watch 5, which could reportedly get a 60% larger battery pack to help it cope with the greater demands of watchOS 3.

According to SamMobile, which peered into a regulatory listing for a device named SM-R925, the next high-end Galaxy Watch could have a humungous 572mAh battery (via 9to5Google).

That would be way up on the 361mAh cell that appeared within the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, and far bigger than any battery we’ve seen within a modern smartwatch. With the Galaxy Watch 4 rocking a 40 hour battery life, as advertised by Samsung, this improvement could see users get three days between charges of their beloved smartwatch.

In his review of the Galaxy Watch 4, our own Thomas Deehan pointed out that the 40-hour battery life whoops the ass off the Apple Watch, but pales into comparison to the “marathon battery life” on devices like the Coros Vertix and Withings ScanWatch.

He found that: “With a total of three workouts tracked, a steady flow of notifications and sleep tracking, I was able to get through 31 hours of use before the Watch 4 got down to 7%.

“For a fully blown smartwatch, that’s quite an achievement, and I have no doubt that some users could probably get through a full two-days of use under certain conditions.”

While the Galaxy Watch 4 couldn’t last into a third day, he did report that charging was fast, going from 10% to 100% in 93 minutes.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series should build on the excellent progress made in 2021, with the new WatchOS 3 operating system both parties worked on. We’re excited to see what this Apple Watch Series 7-rival has to offer this summer.