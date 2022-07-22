 large image

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could enter uncharted territory for Wear OS

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While all the Samsung Unpacked hype is centred around the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, the company is preparing to unveil a major smartwatch advance.

According to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro edition will arrive with a larger battery that lasts for “at least 3 days.”

The leaker Ice Universe, who is quite partial to the odd Samsung hardware leak, reckons the Pro will get you through an entire long weekend.

That would be unprecedented for a smartwatch running on Wear OS and would help to solve a major pain point for the sector, including the Apple Watch.

Recent reports have suggested the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could have a 572mAh battery, which would be a 60% boost over the current models in the range.

Elsewhere the Galaxy Watch 5 range is likely to be more of a modest update. Given the rumours Samsung is planning on ditching the popular rotating bezel from the Classic model, some might consider it to be a downgrade.

Our own reviewer Tom Deehan described the feature as being “so intuitive that any scepticism melted away in seconds… In fact, it works so well that I’m now wondering why more manufacturers haven’t jumped on the feature already.”

It’s thought the device will arrive with the Wear OS 3.5 software combined with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 UI.

We’re likely to find out for sure on August 10 when Samsung hosts its Unpacked event, where we’ll see the new foldable and potentially some new Galaxy Buds.

What are you hoping to see from the Samsung Unpacked event on August 10? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

