 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 4 finally feels like a proper Wear OS device

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Assistant is finally available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which runs Google’s Wear OS 3 operating system.

The “Hey Google” voice command of course is in effect (Google’s getting rid of the “Hey” part soon, of course) and it’ll also be accessible by holding the Home button, although it will have to be manually assigned.

With Google’s Pixel Watch finally on the way, Samsung will be glad to have feature parity in competition with Google’s homegrown hardware. You can read our early thoughts on the upcoming contest in our Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 4 preview.

The voice assistant can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store from today, well before the summer window the pair outlined at I/O. If anyone’s taken a look out of the window today, they’d know it certainly isn’t summer time, so well done Google!

The Google Assistant has been a long time coming for the Wear OS device. Samsung had initially promised that users would have be able to choose between the Google Assistant, and the homegrown and rather unloved Bixby. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 came out in August of 2021, so the company has taken its time in making it accessible for users.

In May, Samsung’s Patrick Chomet said: “This summer, I’m excited to share that Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to download Google Assistant to their device, featuring faster and more natural voice interactions, enabling quick answers and on-the-go help.”

“We’re bringing enhanced functionality to our third-party partners, too. Soon, our users can control Spotify with Google Assistant and change songs on the fly using only their voice.”

It doesn’t seem like the third-party controls are available yet, or any time soon, but we’ll keep you posted. Bixby is also sticking around so Galaxy Watch 4 users have a choice.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Alastair Stevenson 5 days ago
Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch 7: Could Google’s watch be a contender?

Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch 7: Could Google’s watch be a contender?

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Pixel Watch: Google unveils its long-rumoured smartwatch with a killer feature

Pixel Watch: Google unveils its long-rumoured smartwatch with a killer feature

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.