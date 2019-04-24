Galaxy View 2 specs confirmed − if only it’d been out in time for Avengers Endgame

US network AT&T has confirmed the specs of Samsung’s latest ultimate entertainment tablet, the Galaxy View 2.

The specs appeared on a promotional video AT&T posted on YouTube on Wednesday and make it look like a pretty interesting beast.

The key selling points are the Galaxy View 2’s gigantic 17.3-inch, 1080p display and Dolby Atmos speakers which the company’s marketing as being bespoke made for movie bingeing.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt movie fans regularly on the move, it’ll also have a custom TV Mode. AT&T didn’t give many details what it’ll do, past that it’ll let you switch between live TV and on demand shows and movies while connected to 4G or Wi-Fi networks. As a final perk the Galaxy View 2 also has a pop out kickstand that’ll make it easy to stand the tablet up while watching movies.

The only downside is that it’ll have a fairly small 64GB of storage out of the box, which could be eaten up fairly quickly if you plan to download lots of TV series or movies. Thankfully the issue will be easy to fix as you can add a further 400GB using the tablet’s microSD slot.

The only other specs revealed in the video are that it’ll have a 12,000mAh battery and USB charge port. CPU and RAM details weren’t disclosed so we can’t sensibly comment how it’ll deal with intensive tasks like 3D gaming and digital painting.

Sadly the Galaxy View 2 hasn’t been given a price or release date either, which is a bit of a pain as it looks like an ideal way to catch up on the Marvel movies ahead of the release of Avenger’s Endgame, which we here at Trusted Towers are super excited about.

If you’re planning on watching the new Avengers, but need a refresher on what’s happened before then you’ll want to check out our definitive best Marvel movies guide, which will be published later today.

