Galaxy Tab S6 leak reveals a true iPad Pro rival: But it has one seriously backwards feature

Fresh images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 have ‘leaked’, lending further credence to rumblings the company will release a fresh iPad Pro rival in the very near future.

The leaked images stemmed from Android headlines which reported receiving them from an unnamed source on Wednesday. The images look similar to those shown in a previous leak by Sammobile.

The design shows a 10.5-inch-ish tablet with an S Pen stylus that can be magenetically docked to a groove in the Tab S6’s back. The S Pen will reportedly wirelessly charge when docked.

While the ability to dock the Pen is cool, putting it on the back feels a little odd for use here at Trusted Reviews. Personally we’d have preferred it to have the same side docking placement of the iPad Pro’s Apple Pencil.

Other details in the leak suggest the Galaxy Tab S6 will be one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market and an iPad Pro rival in pretty much every way. The leak suggests the tablet will have a similar optional keyboard dock to past Galaxy Tabs and feature a dual-sensor rear camera.

Sadly the leak didn’t reveal one key detail we’ve been clamouring to get: the Galaxy Tab S6’s specs. Past rumblings have suggested it’ll have a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, but these specs are far from official.

The only other detail we got from the leak is that the Galaxy Tab S6 may launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to appear on the 7th of August and is the hotly anticipated next phablet from Samsung.

As always we’d suggest taking any rumour/leak with a pinch of salt, but considering the sheer volume of matching reports about the Galaxy Tab 6 we’d bet there is a slither of truth in the recent reports.

It would also make sense for Samsung to launch a new premium tablet. Since Google announced it was pulling out of the tablet market and Huawei got hit by a US executive order forcing companies to cut ties with it there’s been a growing lack of valid iPad rivals.

