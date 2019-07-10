Samsung is working on a new Galaxy Tab S6 Android tablet to take on the iPad Pro, according to a fresh batch of leaked images.

The leak stemmed from Sammobile which published a series of images and product information alleging to be from ‘a source familiar with the matter’ on Tuesday.

The images are fairly blurry and reveal little about the Galaxy Tab S6 outside of the fact it will have a metallic finish back and dual-sensor rear camera.

The specs detailed in the leak are far more interesting and indicate the Tab S6 will target the same premium, power-user space as the Apple iPad Pro.

The report suggests the Tab S6 will feature an upgraded Samsung S Pen stylus that can be magnetically docked to the tablet’s back in a custom “groove”. The tablet also will reportedly have “more S Pen” features than past Samsung tablets and phones, which could be a huge boon for creatives.

The iPad Pro’s Apple Pencil features a number of cool gesture and tap controls for big name creative suites, including Photoshop and Affinity Designer that helped it carve a space as the best tablet for artists and photographers.

The, unconfirmed, Tab S6 could further improve its creative chops if unspecified 10.5-inch screen detailed in the leak is calibrated to target the colour gamuts favoured by artists, like the iPad Pro’s True Tone screen is.

Specification information was a little thin on the ground, but from what little was included the Tab S6 should be one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market – if the report is accurate. The leak suggests the Galaxy Tab S6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest top-end Snapdragon 855 CPU and feature 6GB of RAM.

The leak follows a separate conflicting report from website CashKaro. The site published alleged roadmaps for Samsung’s tablet and wearable lines last week. The roadmap alleged the Samsung’s next flagship tablet will be called the Galaxy Tab S5.

