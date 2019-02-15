Samsung’s just launched a new tablet, days before the Galaxy S10

We’re just days away from the Unpacked event where we expect to finally see the heavily leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 make its first official appearance, but that hasn’t stopped the company unveiling a swish looking new Android tablet.

The new Galaxy Tab S5 sits alongside the Samsung older Galaxy Tab S4 and shares a lot of the features we liked in its predecessor. There’s a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Atmos audio and AKG-tuned speakers. Like the Tab S4, the Tab S5e features slims bezels around the display and curved corners. Visually, it doesn’t look too dissimilar from the iPad Pro (2018).

“The Tab S5e is a top-tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features, available at a new price point,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done—as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience—the Tab S5e delivers.”

Other features include Bixby voice-assistant, DeX support for connecting the tablet to a big screen and a battery Samsung states will run for 14.5 hours. There’s a 13-megapixel camera on the back, octa-core processor inside and either 4 or 6GB RAM. Choosing that larger amount of RAM will also double the internal storage from 64GB to 128GB.

There is currently no UK pricing (it’ll cost $399 in the US). We expect it will begin shipping in the next few months after pre-orders open in March.

The news comes mere days before the Samsung Unpacked event, which takes place in San Francisco, where it is expected to launch a new family of Galaxy S10 smartphones. We expecting Samsung to unveil an iPhone XR-rivalling Galaxy S10e and a foldable device, likely called the Samsung Galaxy X or Galaxy F alongside its new flagship.

There are also rumours the Korea giant could unveil a whole load of new wearables at the event too after the brand’s own app leaked a bunch a bunch of new fitness-focussed gear. However, Samsung could save these products for an MWC 2019 launch so the flagship phone gets the full amount of attention.

Excited about the new Samsung products? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews