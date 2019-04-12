Owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 tablet are in for a sweet slice of action as the Android 9 Pie update looks set to finally hit the device soon.

Comfortably Samsung’s best tablet of recent years, the Tab S4 has been stuck on Android Oreo since it was unveiled last August shortly before the Galaxy Note 9.

That looks all set to change soon, with Sammobile reporting certain users are starting to see the update appear on their devices. Considering Pie has been out for quite a while now, this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The highlight for Tab S4 owners will likely be the switch from Samsung’s older Samsung Experience interface to the newer One UI. First introduced towards the end of last year, One UI freshens up the brand’s old Android look with updated icons, an excellent system-wide dark mode and completely revamped apps.

We were big fans of One UI when it debuted on the Galaxy S9 and it’ll be interesting to see how well it transitions to tablets. You’ll also find One UI on the brand’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S5e slate, which we’re expecting to see hit shelves very soon.

As is usual with these big updates it seems Samsung is rolling it out in stages. It looks like LTE models of the tablet in France are first in line, but expect other to follow shortly after.

You’ll likely get a notification when the update is ready to go, however to manually check just head into Settings > Software Update.

In our Galaxy Tab S4 review verdict we said: “The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the best Android tablet you can buy. It’s pricey, but for the money you get a stunning screen, and as someone who watches a lot of videos on a tablet, I’d happily spend extra for a panel this colourful and sharp. I’m not sure this is a great buy for those wanting a tablet just for web-browsing, a bit of gaming and the odd Netflix watch on a train, however.”