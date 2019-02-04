New leak appears to show Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Sport smartwatch

Samsung’s sporty smartwatches won’t be dying with the Gear Sport. A new leak shows an upcoming return, in the form of the Galaxy Sport.

The South Korean tech giant abandoned the Gear branding for the recent Galaxy Watch, and it looks like the sporty version will be following suit (via 91Mobiles).

Related: Best smartwatch

And while the leaks suggest a device with certain similarities to the Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Sport looks very much like its own animal. It has a smooth brushed metal finish that extends from the bezel all the way to the lugs, for a more minimalist, understated design.

That bezel may or may not rotate like recent Samsung watches, but the two buttons on the right-hand side suggest that rotation navigation can’t be taken for granted.

The band appears to be rubber, but replaceable. This isn’t hugely surprising for anyone who has ever tried running with a metal watch strap, but also points at a device that’ll likely be markedly cheaper than the Galaxy Watch. That makes sense, given the Gear Sport came in at a more wallet-friendly price than the Gear S3.

91mobiles claims the device will have 4GB of internal storage, which is handy for phone-free runners, especially as recent Samsung smartwatches have supported offline playlists. Unsurprisingly, it’ll also run Tizen – Samsung’s own wearable operating system − rather than Wear OS.

Related: Best running watches

That’s really all we know at this point. We’d hope that the Sport name is matched by sporting credentials, such as built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and NFC payments so you can safely leave your wallet at home, but for now your guess is as good as ours.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Sport interest you, or do you prefer wearables from the likes of Garmin and Polar? Let us know what you think on Twitter @TrustedReviews.