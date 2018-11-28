The latest Samsung Galaxy S9 deal gives you this fantastic phone for a tremendous price and ongoing savings when eating out.

This deal from e2save on the Galaxy S9 not only gets you 40GB of data for just £28 a month and £9.99 upfront. But right now, you also get a 12 month tastecard, worth £79.99 normally, that gets you a range of 2 for 1 discounts at restaurants across the UK. You could potentially save hundreds of pounds more throughout the rest of the year.

Unmissable Samsung Galaxy S9 Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday Deal Samsung Galaxy S9 – 40GB of data on Vodafone + free 12 month tastecard A fantastic Cyber Week deal. Get the great Galaxy S9 on a low monthly cost, practically nothing to pay upfront and bag yourself a 12 month tastecard – worth £79.99 – getting you 2 for 1 at a whole host of restaurants.

We love the Samsung Galaxy S9 here at Trusted Reviews, awarding it 4/5 in our review. After all, there’s a lot to love. The screen in particular is fantastic for watching films.

In our review we said: “Like all of Samsung’s recent flagships, the S9’s display draws you in instantly with its rich colours and fantastic contrast. It’s still a slightly curved 5.8-inch AMOLED quad-HD+ panel, and even though little has changed aside from a slight bump in brightness, it’s one of the best displays I’ve seen.”

The other standout feature remains the camera. A real innovation is its variable aperture, letting the lens let in more light in low-light conditions to get better shots in tricky situations. “If you look closely at the camera then you’ll be able to see the lens closing and widening when you flick between the available apertures – it’s pretty cool.”

Our review continuing “Photos are detailed and colourful, noticeably more exposed than both the Pixel 2 and iPhone X, with good contrast and dynamic range.”

