Galaxy S9 Price Drop: Save Over £270 on Samsung’s incredible smartphone

Following the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S10, both the Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus have incurred a significant price drop with plenty of new bargains to snap up.

After nearly a year on the market, the time has come for the Galaxy S9 to finally hang up its hat as Samsung’s flagship device. While the allure of the S10 might be too much for some, there’s never been a better time to pick up a Galaxy S9 smartphone, thanks to its new low price point of £464.99 – a huge saving of £274.

The S9 Plus, which features a larger 6.2-inch screen and an additional 12-megapixel camera on the back, has also had its price reduced to just £534.99 – making this an even bigger saving of £334.

In this case, both the S9 and the S9 Plus feature dual-SIM capability, which is perfect for anyone who utilises a separate contract for business. Gone are the days of having to carry around two phones – never knowing which one is making that noise.

Having received a swift 8/10 rating, the Galaxy S9 wowed us back in 2018, but how does it hold up today? Really well, as it turns out. In a sea full of notches, the S9’s end-to-end Infinity Display is still a welcome sight for sore eyes.

The S9 was also the first Samsung Galaxy device to incorporate Dolby Atmos technology into its speakers, making for a far superior experience when blasting out your favourite tunes. Or, when coupled with the S9’s slick OLED quad HD+ screen, the device offers up a great way to stream content from Netflix, Amazon Prime or whichever video service floats your boat.

When compared to the Galaxy S10’s £799 starting price, that’s a gigantic £334 saving to be had if you decide to pick up an S9 instead. It doesn’t take a team of analysts to show that this is an amazing deal, so just be sure to grab it while you can.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK